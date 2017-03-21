Two fire false alarms at new Community Hub

Firefighters have been called to the new Bearsden Community Hub TWICE since it opened on Monday, March 6.

The alarm went off on Friday, March 10 at about 3.15pm and again on Thursday, March 16.

The council says an over-sensitive smoke detector in the new building, which contains a new library, two public halls and social work facilities, has now been replaced.

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive of East Dunbartonshire Council’s place, neighbourhood & corporate assets, said: “The fire alarms were caused by an over-sensitive detector which has now been replaced.

“The council takes the safety of its customers and employees extremely seriously and on both occasions the alarm went off the building was safely evacuated.”