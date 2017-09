Two men have been charged in connection with drugs offences in Kirkintilloch and Lennoxtown.

A 46-year-old male was charged with the alleged possession of cannabis at around 10.30am on Friday, September 1 in Greenhead Road, Lennoxtown.

In the second incident, a 31-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of cannabis around 9.50pm at Birdstone Road, Kirkintilloch.