Two cleared of shooting at Bishopbriggs school

Two men have been cleared of shooting a man outside a Bishopbriggs primary school as pupils left for the day.

William Burns, 56, and Alexander Porter, 48, both from Paisley, denied attempting to murder 35-year-old Ross Sherlock.

The shooting took place at 3pm on September 24, 2015, as pupils left St Helen’s Primary School.

Judge Lord Matthews acquitted the two due to “insufficient evidence”.

Mr Sherlock, collecting his daughter, was shot at three times with a handgun by a man wearing a yellow fluorescent jacket.

One of the bullets hit his right arm and fractured it.

The gunman was seen getting into a silver Volkswagen Golf. The car was then discovered on fire at about 3.30pm in Wood Lane, Bishopbriggs.

A number of parents who were picking up their children at the time, including Mr Sherlock, gave evidence at the High Court in Glasgow.

None of them could identify the gunman or the getaway driver.