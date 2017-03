Two men have been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the alleged possession of drugs in Kirkintilloch.

The males, both 43, were charged for being in possession of Class C substances at Pitt Road on Wednesday, March 15.

On the same day, a 42-year-old male was reported for allegedly having no licence or motor insurance.

He was charged by police at around 11.25pm on Kilsyth Road.