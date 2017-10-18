Two arrested over break-in to Kirkintilloch store

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted break-in to a shop in Kirkintilloch.
The incident took place around 6.45pm on Saturday, October 14 in the premises at Eastside.
Police said there was significant damage to the store.
