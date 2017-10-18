Two arrested after gun, drugs and cash seized in Bishopbriggs bust

A man and woman are due to appear in court this week after £10,000 of drugs, a firearm and ammunition were allegedly seized in a bust at Bishopbriggs.

The 26-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested by police after a car was stopped in Crowhill Road around 7pm on Monday, October 16.

The officers from Greater Glasgow Proactive Units allegedly discovered cocaine with a street value of £5,000 and a quantity of cash after searching the vehicle.

A house was then searched under warrant in Crowhill Quadrant where cocaine and heroin with a street value of £5000, a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of cash were allegedly recovered.

The two were arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Fergus Hutcheson from Stewart Street CID said: “Our specialist officers are committed to working daily to target those involved in serious and organised crime.

“We will not tolerate this criminal activity in any form and would encourage local communities to continue to assist us by coming forward with information.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police station via 101 or alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”