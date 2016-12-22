Twechar’s centre team honoured with plaque

More than a decade of inspirational work at the heart of Twechar’s village community has been honoured.

Twechar Healthy Living and Enterprise Centre is home to a full-time pharmacy, satellite GP surgery, café, sports hall and meeting rooms.

There are also a wide range of activities and services - from dancing and dog training to community washing facilities and a credit union.

It’s a far cry from the early days, when Twechar Community Action first took on the old recreation centre.

Council leader Councillor Rhondda Geekie visited the centre recently to officially present a commemorative plaque to Sandra Sutton, company secretary of Twechar Community Action.

She said: “It’s been such an amazing journey. This is more than just a centre - it’s a vibrant resource at the heart of the community.

“Sandra is an amazing woman and the team she has around her are amazing. The difference she has made to the village is incredible.

“I want to say a huge thankyou to Sandra and her talented team from everyone at East Dunbartonshire Council.”

Sandra said: “When we first took this over it was daunting, but we never gave up.

“One of the advantages is that as a development trust we can attract funding that the council can’t.

“We have worked extremely hard and the centre really has become a lifeline for so many people.

“We have a terrific team here and I’m proud of what we have achieved.

“The centre has become a flagship and I hope it acts as inspiration for similar facilities across

East Dunbartonshire and beyond.”