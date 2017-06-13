TV show ‘100 per cent Hotter’ needs people to take part

Hit show ‘100 per cent Hotter’ is currently casting for Series 3 and they are looking for people to take part. Do you have a striking and unique style that makes an impact?

While you might love your own style, would your family or friends like to see you try something new? Or is your look too hot for others to handle?

If so, they are inviting you to come forward to find out what the great British public thinks about your style and get an incredible makeover from their team of expert stylists.

A spokesperson said: “This is your chance to experiment with a totally new look, perhaps even trying a style that you never thought would suit you.”

If you would like more information on how to apply, contact the team on: hotter@nakedentertainment.tv or 020 3735 9628.