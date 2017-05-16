Tunnel project is set for 2017 completion

Most of us will never see it up close, but beneath the south side’s streets a massive project – biggest of its type in Scotland – is taking shape.

Scottish Water’s flagship Shieldhall Tunnel project has just passed the half way milestone, courtesy of a massive tunnel boring machine underneath Pollok Park.

The £100m tunnel, which will enable Scottish Water to improve water quality in the River Clyde and tackle flooding, will be 3.1 miles long, which is five times longer than the Clyde Tunnel.

The 1,000 tonne, 180-metre-long tunnel started construction last July and is set to be completed later this year.

A full circle of giant concrete rings have been installed about 10 metres under the east of Pollok Park – the exact midway point of the tunnel.

Paul Kerr, Scottish Water’s capital investment general manager, said: “The Shieldhall Tunnel team includes some of the best and most experienced tunnellers in the world and they are making great progress with what is the biggest project of its type Scottish Water has ever undertaken.”

The tunnel is the biggest investment in the city’s waste water infrastructure in more than a century.