Trust us to get it right on Lennox Park

Improvements are on the way at Lennox Park, thanks to a community partnership that’s said to be working well.

The council has teamed up with Milngavie Community Developent Trust on a swathe of plans designed to bring in the sort of chnges people really want to see.

Play areas, access, open space transformation and food growing initiatives are among the elements local peopke thought deserve attention.

Meanwhile the council is currently upgrading the existing skate park at Lennox Park.

Neighbourhood services convenor Councillor Stewart MacDonald said: “This is a great example of partnership working.

“The Trust and pupils from Douglas Academy helped us with the consultation element of the skate park upgrade and I wish to thank them for all their hard work to make sure Lennox Park is improved for residents and visitors.

“This positive partnership working is something we wish to carry forward to other projects in the future.

“The finished skate park is going to be fantastic and it’s something that

will benefit the community.”

Callum Christie, chairman of MCDT, said: “It’s great to see the ideas and feedback from folk of all ages in Milngavie starting to bear fruit through positive partnerships.

“From recent public meetings and working groups we hope to soon have a detailed strategy to ensure that Lennox Park can better serve more people than at present.

“Council officers have been very willing and helpful so that we are hopeful of delivering many projects contained within the Community Action Plan – that can be seen at www.milngaviedt.co.uk.?