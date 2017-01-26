Tributes to club stalwart

Members of Caurnie Angling Club have paid tribute to a long-serving past president who died recently.

Dave Thomson was the backbone of the club for over three decades.

He joined in 1979; was Secretary from 1990 to 2000; Chairman from 2000 to 2002 and President from 2003 to 2015.

A club spokesperson said: “Dave loved angling throughout the year, no matter the weather he could be found fishing for trout, grayling or coarse fish. He especially loved the club’s water, Antermony Loch.

“For years, Dave steered the Club through good times and bad times.

“There was no better companion when fishing. He liked to catch fish, but there was no pressure to do so.

“He chaired club meetings, with the same tolerant good humour as he addressed life.

“Frequently expressing despair at the behaviour of committee members, he would drily bring the meeting to order, quietly berate the miscreants, and then proceed to increase the chaos by reciting a poem or an anecdote.

“Meetings were never dull with Dave in the chair.

“The Club has lost a champion of common sense and decency, but we still have his legacy of a prospering club and many, many great memories.

“Thanks Dave.”