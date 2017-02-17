Tributes paid to victim of Milngavie house fire

Hundreds of mourners gathered today to pay their respects to the victim of a house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day.

Cameron Logan (23) died in the blaze at his parent’s house in Achray Place, Milngavie, in the early hours of January 1 after returning from a Hogmanay party.

Over 200 people attended his funeral at Clydebank Crematorium this afternoon (Friday, February 17).

A single piper brought in his funeral hearse, which met a guard of honour made up of ten of Cameron’s friends.

A Saltire flag was draped over the coffin, with a wreath on top.

He was buried with the ashes of his beloved pet dog Gomez, who was also killed in the blaze.

His mum and dad, David and Cathy, arrived in a car with Cameron’s girlfriend Rebecca Williams, known as Bex, who is a broadcast journalist at Heart, part of Global Radio.

Ms Williams (24) was rescued from the fire by Cameron’s father David and neighbours.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the fire but she was released three weeks later. Mr Logan’s parents were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Rebecca paid tribute to Cameron ahead of his funeral, saying he “was the love of her life”. She also described him as a “sensitive soul”.

She has also thanked people for their support in a statement released by her employer.

She said: “I want to say thank you to everyone who’s helped me.

“I am so grateful to the fire crews, paramedics and police officers, and to all the hospital staff who have looked after me.

“I’m getting stronger every day, with my family and friends around me.”

Blair Logan (26) has appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court charged with murdering his brother. He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Ms Williams and assaulting her to her severe injury and danger of life.

Blair Logan is further accused of the attempted murder of his parents, both aged 54.