Tribute to a great Lenzie character

A much loved Lenzie man who hit the headlines when he decided to remove a World War II bomb from his grand-daughter’s attic by himself, has passed away aged 90.

George Smart appeared in the Herald and national newspapers across Scotland back in 1999.

His granddaughter Deborah said: “He was a real character, in more ways than one, particularly when his grandson-in-law Steven phoned him to say he thought he had found a bomb in the attic”.

Aged 73 at the time, the bold George climbed the ladder to the loft, brought down the bomb and took it to the bottom of the garden.

Deborah said: “The bomb disposal squad advised it was a live bomb and emergency procedures were put in place.”

At the time, George said: “I didn’t want the new wallpaper I had hung in their house to be damaged.”

Deborah added: “That would have been the least of his worries if the bomb had exploded!”

George was born in Lenzie on July 16, 1946. He and his two sisters and brother were brought up solely by their mum after George’s dad tragically died in a mining accident.

At the age of 14 he started work at Cowlairs Railway depot in Springburn, moving up to become production manager at St Rollox Railway Works in Glasgow.

As well as being a respected boss until he took early retirement, aged 63, George was also well-known locally as an active committee member of Rob Roy Club.

His first love, however, was his family. He and wife Annie Crawford wed in 1948 – the same year as the Queen and Prince Philip. As part of the royal couple’s 60th wedding celebrations, George and Annie were invited to a formal party within Chatelherault House, near Hamilton. They were also proud to be invited to the Queen’s Garden Party last year, accompanied by daughter Elsbeth and son-in-law James.

He is survived by Annie, daughter Elsbeth, grandchildren Deborah and Cara, and four great-grandchildren.