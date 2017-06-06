Train users can save cash by going smart

The ScotRail Alliance is providing customers train travel with greater flexibility and freedom than ever before, with the launch of ‘Flexipass’ tickets as a purchase option on Smartcard.

With a daily footfall of over 1,900 passengers at Bishopbriggs and over 2,100 at Lenzie, there are a host of benefits available to those who use a Smartcard when travelling to Glasgow. These include avoiding ticket office queues, special Smart-only offers and no more worn-out paper tickets at gates.

Those looking for flexible train travel can now benefit from Flexipass on Smartcard with fares from Bishopbriggs to Glasgow for just £1.38 per trip and from Lenzie to Glasgow for £1.92 per trip.

Ahead of travel, Smartcard customers purchase their ticket type online, with their chosen selection then loaded onto the card. Passengers then simply ‘tap’ through the barriers to the platform, removing the need to visit a ticket machine or ticket office in advance.

Signing up to Smartcard is quick and easy with customers simply required to submit their details and a photograph online and their card will arrive through the post within ten days.

Rob Shorthouse, ScotRail Alliance’s communications director, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the popular ‘Flexipass’ to Smartcard, giving customers flexibility to travel when they need to. We know that a large number of our passengers use our services for commuting and the Flexipass provides huge benefits to shift and part time workers in particular who simply do not get the use or value from a weekly or season pass.

“Signing up to Smartcard is quick, easy and cuts out the need to queue for tickets, these can be purchased online at a time and place to suit. We look forward to welcoming Flexipass customers to our services in the coming weeks and months.”

For more information and to sign up for a Smartcard, visit: www.scotrail.co.uk/smart @scotrail