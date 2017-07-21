Commuters faced further misery on the trains this morning

Rail passengers were hit by disruptions and cancelled services for the third day in a row.

A train door fault forced the cancellation of trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh this morning.

The incident occurred at Linlithgow around 7.15am.

Services returned to normal shortly after 9am but knock-on delays were expected until about 11am.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Our teams worked as fast as possible to return services to normal and get people where they needed to be.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption and remind customers delayed more than 30 minutes they are entitled to compensation under our delay repay guarantee provided they keep hold of their tickets.”

A number of trains were delayed by around ten minutes, while the 9.30am Queen Street to Edinburgh and 10.15am Queen Street to Edinburgh trains were cancelled.

On Wednesday evening services in Central Scotland were hit by a loss of power at Haymarket station, while yesterday a signalling fault between Bishopbriggs and Lenzie led to delays and cancellations to services.