Traffic misery after gas leak

Commuters faced miles of tailbacks this morning due to emergency works near Torrance.

Scottish Gas Networks were called out to deal with a gas leak on the B822 Main Street, Torrance at its junction

with Queens View.

The work caused traffic jams stretching from the Torrance roundabout back to the Milngavie roundabout at Dobbies.

Drivers negotiating the road during the morning rush hour faced delays of up to an hour.

Temporary four-way way traffic lights remain in operation but it is hoped the work will be complated later today.

One commuter was forced to take draastic action to get into work on time.

He explained: “It was so bad I just had to abandon car in Balmore and cycle into my work in Kirkintilloch.

“It was just lucky I had my bike with me because I’m going away for the weekend.”