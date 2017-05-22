Top award for dedicated young trainee manager

A young Kirkintilloch tradesman is celebrating after winning a top award for his work.

Jack Allen has been named Young Tradesperson of the Year 2017 by Jewson Builders and partners Jeld-Wen.

Mr Allen, who is currently working as a trainee site manager with Cala Homes, impressed the judges and JELD-WEN with his positive attitude and hardworking nature.

Afterwards, Jack said: “It feels amazing to have been chosen as the winner.

“I believe that you have to love your job and the industry in order to succeed, and I definitely do.

I’m motivated to do well and I’m always looking for ways to move forward, so it’s great to have won this prize.”

Jeld-Wen manufacturer of timber windows, doors, and stairs, was proud to sponsor the category as part of its commitment to supporting the next generation of UK building and construction workers to succeed.

Lee Frimston, merchant sales director at Jeld-Wen, presented the award to Jack during the recent award ceremony.

He said: “It is important for the industry as a whole to support the next generation of trade professionals, and competitions like the Jewson Young Tradesperson of the Year help to acknowledge and encourage young people to be proud of the work they do.

“With recent CBI research also pointing to the fact that 69% of employers in the sector are also concerned about not finding highly-skilled staff, and the fact we are faced with a well-publicised and growing skills gap of those in building and construction related roles, it is even more important to attract and retain talent through initiatives like this.

“Huge congratulations to Jack and we wish him the best of luck for the future!”

Clare Harding, marketing services director at Jewson, added: “The calibre of entries we’ve received this year has been so high that picking the winners was by no means easy.

“Jack is a fantastic example of the emerging talent in the construction industry, and the progression he is making so early on in his career deserves to be celebrated.

“It just goes to show that hard work and motivation can go a long way in succeeding in a construction career.”