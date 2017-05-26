Top award for Allied Vehicles

Local engineering giant Allied Vehicles has won a prestigious national industry award.

The Balmore Road firm gained the Scottish Engineering Award honour at the annual awards dinner of Scottish Engineering, the support group for the industry in Scotland.

It was accepted by delighted managing director Peter Facenna.

At the ceremony,Bryan Buchan, CEO of Scottish Engineering, said: “This family-owned company has grown from a start-up of 18 people in 1993 to a modern engineering company employing 600 people.”

He praised the company’s local connections for spending £1.8 million to build a modern sports stadium which helped to save two sporting institutions, Glasgow Tigers speedway team and Ashfield football club.

He added: “In trading terms o ver the last five years turnover has grown by 81 per cent.”

In our picture, left to right are, Bryan Buchan; John Baxter, keynote speaker, who is chairman of the University of

Strathclyde’s Advanced Nuclear Research Centre; Peter Facenna of Allied Vehicles and John Howie President of Scottish Engineering.