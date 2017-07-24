‘Timelord’ Tassie is still young at heart

Dogs Trust’s oldest resident Tassie is a 19-year-old Jack Russell terrier who is the charity’s very own Dr Who.

In human years she is more than 135 years old, and has outlived many incarnations of Dr Who, including portrayals by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

However she and her daughter Cara (13) are still waiting for that elusive forever home.

Both dogs are currently staying with a foster carer on Dogs Trust’s Home From Home Foster scheme where they are enjoying life in a family home while waiting for a special new owner to come forward.

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “Tassie and Cara are gorgeous girls who may have a few extra grey hairs but like most humans, they are still young at heart.

“We are looking for a suitable retirement home for them both with a loving family who have lots of space in their home and heart.

“Their collective age is impressive, especially as they are related.

“Dr Who could learn a thing or two from Tassie and Cara as we like to think the secret to maintaining their youth is a mix of regular exercise, a healthy diet – but not being afraid to treat yourself once in a while – lots of water, and never forgetting to find enjoyment in the small things.”

She added: “The introduction of a female Dr Who is a new beginning for the show. Hopefully this will shortly be followed by a new beginning for Tassie and Cara too.”

If you could be the person willing to cross time and space for Tassie and Cara, contact Dogs Trust Glasgow on 0303 003 0000 or visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/glasgow/