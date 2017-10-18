Tim Hortons arriving soon at Bishopbriggs

There may be a new Tim Hortons cafe and bake branch coming to Bishopbriggs.

Fans of the iconic Canadian brand will be able to enjoy the signature coffee and tasty doughnuts and Timbits at an outlet at Strathkelvin Retail Park.

Although the company has yet to confirm the new store, it is already on the hunt for staff, with a vacancy for a team member/baker advertised online.

The quick service restaurant is looking for someone with “fantastic customer service, who thrives on customer satisfaction and has a healthy obsession with food and coffee”.

After initially setting up in Glasgow’s Argyle Street during the summer, the brand then announced in July that it was opening a second store in Silverburn shopping centre. The company has also applied to Glasgow City Council to open another outlet on Sauchiehall Street.

Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 by its namesake, a well-known professional ice hockey player, who wanted to create cafes where everyone would feel at home.

Since then the brand has grown to become an ingrained part of Canadian culture, with locations in nearly every Canadian small town and city.