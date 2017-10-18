Thugs hurled brick at window of fast-food restaurant in Bearsden

Police are hunting for two thugs who threw a brick and shattered a window at a fast food restaurant at Bearsden.

The vandals struck at McDonald’s at Milngavie Road around 9.15pm on Saturday, October 14.

No one was injured, according to police.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw two youths, aged around 14 years old, wearing tracksuits, hanging about in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch on 101.