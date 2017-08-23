Three on separate drugs charges at Kirkintilloch and Lenzie

Three people have been charged in connection with separate drugs offences in Kirkintilloch and Lenzie.

Police charged a 20-year-old man with alleged possession of cannabis at Waterside Road, Kirkintilloch around 5.30am on Saturday, August 19.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged with allegedly being in possession of cannabis at Ellisland, Kirkintilloch around 9pm, on Sunday, August 20.

A day later, on Monday, August 21, a 23-year-old man was charged with possession of cannabis around 12.40am at Thornwood Avenue, Lenzie.