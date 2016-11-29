Three Milngavie sisters are in Pavilion panto - oh yes they are!

Three dance crazy sisters have landed a part in this year’s Christmas panto at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre - oh yes they have!

Carys (13) Brooke (12) and Holly Henderson (8) from Milngavie all attend Dancepoint Musical Theatre School in Glasgow where they take lessons in ballet, drama, singing, jazz and gymnastics.

They were delighted to get the chance to dance on stage as part of Elfie’s Magical Adventure which is on at The Pavilion Theatre until Sunday, January 15.

Carys and Brooke, who have been in the Pavilion panto a few times now, attend Bearsden Academy.

Holly, who is a pupil at Bearsden Primary School, is taking part for the first time.

Their mum Nicole said: “I think it’s such a great opportunity for them.

“When they come home after a show they are buzzing.

“They work so hard at their dance classes all year which are very disciplined and this is a chance to have some fun.

“They look forward to it all year.”

They will be appearing alongside an all star cast featuring Liam Dolan as Elfie the magical elf, Nicola Park as Snowflake, Stephen Purdon as Kev, Grado as The Growler, Craig Glover as The “Mammy” and radio favourite Cat Harvey as Smart Cat and Ewen Cameron as Useless Ewen.

It’s full of slapstick fun and traditional Christmas songs including Jingle Bells, Lonely This Christmas, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, White Christmas, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, Jingle Bell Rock, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and lots more.