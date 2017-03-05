Three cheers for St Mary’s eco-champions

A band of environment-conscious youngsters from collected no less than six full bin bags of litter in a special town clean-up session.

As part of their commitment to Eco-Schools, the children from Kirkintilloch’s St Mary’s Nursery School pulled out all the stops to show just what can be done - and by the youngest members of the community.T

They were also delighted to revisit trees which had been planted a couple of years ago by previous Nursery pupils, as part of yet another Eco Schools event.

The staff at St Mary’s would like to thank the parents and grandparent of the children who volunteered and “made this a very worthwhile project.”