Police are warning people in East Dunbartonshire to be on their guard after two people were caught prowling in local gardens.

On Tuesday, January 24, a 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly prowling in a garden in the Bishopbriggs area.

While two men appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court last week charged with allegedly prowling in gardens in Milngavie on Saturday, January 28.

Anyone who sees anyone acting suspiciously in this manner should contact police on 101.