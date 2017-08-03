Third traffic light knocked over

A man has been issued with a fixed penalty for careless driving after he knocked down a traffic light on Glasgow Road, Milngavie.

The incident happened at the pedestrian crossing outside Waitrose near the Burnbrae roundabout on Tuesday, August 1 at around 6pm.

Two other traffic lights have been knocked down on Milngavie Road A81 outside McDonalds restaurant and takeaway - in November 2015 and March 2016.

A resident, who asked not to be named, sent us this picture.

He said: “It was quite badly damaged.

“Glasgow Road is very narrow at this location with bends and a blind summit to the north.

“It doesn’t bear thinking what could have happened to a pedestrian, or even a cyclist, waiting to cross this busy road.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “A damaged traffic light post on the A81, near Waitrose in Milngavie, has been removed following an accident and is due to be replaced today (Thursday). The pedestrian crossing was created as part of the Waitrose development.”