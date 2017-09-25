Think pink for cancer charity

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson has dressed in pink to lend her support to Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fundraiser, wear it pink, which will see thousands of people across the UK adding a splash of pink to their outfits on Friday, October 20.

Ms Swinson said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. Everyone knows someone who has faced it; every year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease. This is why I’m urging everyone in East Dunbartonshire to take part in wear it pink on Friday 20 October. It’s such a fun and easy way to support Breast Cancer Now’s vital research, and help stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love.

To take part in wear it pink this October, please visit wearitpink.org/2017 for further details,