Police are hunting thieves who broke into a house in Bishopbriggs.

The robbers stole a quantity of goods and cash from the home at Sella Road on Friday, May 12.

The thieves struck between 10am and 2.45pm.

Anyone with any information should contact Kirkintilloch police on 101.

A police spokesperson added: “Also, if anyone has any concerns regarding the security if their property there is information on the Police Scotland website”.

Visit www.scotland.police.uk