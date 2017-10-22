They’re game on to help desperate refugees

Still Game and River City star Sanjeev (“Navid”) Kohli is fronting a special fundraising night on November 4 at the West End’s Òran Mór.

All In For Rohingya is billed as a unique evening of music, entertainment and insight in aid of the hundreds of thousands of desperate Rohingya fleeing persecution and violence in Myanmar (formerly Burma).

Also on the programme is human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar, and there’s music from Raag ‘n’ Tonic, The Violet Kind, Shaz IA and The Bhangra Beetles.

The evening, starting at 6.30pm, will be compered by Sanjeev and presenter Kawser Quamer.

Tickets, priced £20, are available on 0141 342 5200, or in person from Ashoka Bearsden, Ashoka Southside, Ashoka Ashton Lane, Green Chilli Cafe or from Òran Mór.