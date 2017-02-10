They’re all going on a ‘Summer Holiday’

Six talented local theatre

performers are going to give up the daily grind and take their places on centre stage in a musical this summer.

Six Bearsden residents will join a cast of over 30 to bring the feel-good musical ‘Summer Holiday’ to life at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

Based on the film Summer Holiday - the musical theatre group The Lyric Club will betransported back to the swinging sixties to follow Don and his fellow London Transport bus mechanics on a Summer jaunt across Europe.

Bursting with hits made world-famous by Cliff Richard and the Shadows, the groovy tale has a kicking soundtrack to boot – with numbers including Bachelor Boy, Move It, I Could Easily Fall in Love With You, Living Doll, and of course Summer Holiday.

For 19-year-old Abbi Stevenson, it’ll be a family affair as she’ll be performing for the first time alongside two of her five sisters.

Abbi, who studies acting at Glasgow Clyde College along with twin sister Tiia, said: “I am thrilled to be performing my first show with the Lyric Club and, as an actor, I am extremely excited to be performing at the King’s Theatre. I am looking forward to showing off my new dancing skills and having a blast with the show’s fantastic cast.

“I have performed with my sister Tiia several times, but it’s the first time either of us have done any acting with Kara, who’s the second oldest of the Stevensons.

“All three of us are in a lot of scenes together and rehearsals have been really good fun. We all can’t wait for the show.”

For dentist-by-day Ghyll McCallum (48) this year marks his 18th with the Lyric – he even met wife Morven, now Lyric Club President, through the club.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the show and performing again at the King’s Theatre. It’s a great club to be part of and everyone is working really hard to make Summer Holiday another top notch Lyric show.”

Summer Holiday will be on at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, from Tuesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 11.