There’s still time to join Fairtrade Fortnight

There’s a few days left of this year’s Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs until March 12, and you can still get involved.

East Dunbartonshire Fair Trade Steering Group, the local council and a range of local organisations are using the event to raise awareness of Fair Trade issues.

Fair Trade have been placed in a number of council building receptions during the fortnight.

And Lenzie Fairtrade Group is holding a special coffee morning on Saturday, March 11 - from 10am in Lenzie Union Parish Hall.

Meanwhile, a new Fair Trade shop and cafe - Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie - was officially opened by broadcaster and author Sally Magnusson earlier this month.

East Dunbartonshire Council recently approved a new resolution supporting Fair Trade locally.

Council leader Rhondda Geekie said: “I hope as many people as possible can spare time to support Fairtrade Fortnight.

“This year’s theme is encouraging people to think fairly - and shop accordingly - when they are enjoying a well-deserved break and a cuppa.

“East Dunbartonshire Council is committed to the ethos and values of Fair Trade, and will continue to work with local communities, organisations and traders on this important issue.

“I would like to commend the many individuals, retailers, workplaces, churches, nurseries, schools and local community groups who work tirelessly in support of Fair Trade - helping to make a direct difference to people’s lives around the world.

East Dunbartonshire was one of the first areas to gain Fairtrade Zone status in 2007 and has held the accolade continually since then - blazing a trail in Scotland.