The East Dunbartonshire election candidates in their own words

Still undecided how to vote in the General Election? Here’s why the four candidates in the East Dunbartonshire ward think you should put an ‘X’ next to their name.

Sheila Mechan

(Conservative)

As the Conservative and Unionist candidate for East Dunbartonshire, I am passionate about the area having lived in Westerton Garden Suburb, Bearsden for over 12 years, bringing up my daughter there.

I am standing on a platform of a prosperous Scotland within a strong United Kingdom. Low taxes for people and business,stronger governance for big businesses (and their pension pots) and harnessing rapidly changing technology whilst ensuring personal security and privacy.

East Dunbartonshire residents have the longest life expectancy of anyone in Scotland and I want to bring quality of life to the residents as well as longevity.

I will make it a priority to attract business to East Dunbartonshire by being a strong voice at Westminster and ensuring that all that East Dunbartonshire has to offer is promoted and advanced where opportunities exist.

Callum McNally

(Labour)

I am deeply honoured to have been selected as the Labour Party’s candidate for my home constituency of East Dunbartonshire.

I’ve lived in East Dunbartonshire my whole life and was educated at Lenzie Primary and then the Academy. This allowed me to go on to study history and politics at the University of Stirling.

I believe that East Dunbartonshire needs a strong local voice to fight its corner in Westminster, which is why my focus would not be on a second divisive independence referendum. Instead I would fight tirelessly to serve the residents of East Dunbartonshire and to bring about real change for the many, not the few.

I believe East Dunbartonshire needs a representative who will put the people of East Dunbartonshire first. To achieve that I promise to hold, at least, two surgeries every month, as well as being visible and available in the constituency.

Jo Swinson

(Lib Dem)

Being back on the doorsteps, listening to local people, is a real joy.

East Dunbartonshire voted to remain in the European Union, and for Scotland to stay in the United Kingdom. On both issues, I strongly agree, and will fight for these positions. In particular, I will oppose another divisive independence referendum.

The Liberal Democrat manifesto has costed plans for transformational investment in education and the NHS, particularly to improve mental health treatment. We would scrap the 1 per cent cap on public sector pay increases, and keep the triple lock on pensions – one of many Liberal Democrat policies we delivered in Government.

For ten years I put my heart and soul into working for our area, from my home town of Milngavie to Bishopbriggs, Lenzie, Kirkintilloch, Bearsden, Torrance and rural villages. If you think I did a good job, please vote for me to serve as your MP again.

John Nicolson

(SNP)

In a few days we go to the polls again. We will be voting for an MP to stand up for East Dunbartonshire at Westminster.

This is a General Election Theresa May promised she wouldn’t hold. She broke her promise hoping to win a crushing majority.

But a vigorous opposition is vital for our parliamentary democracy. When I was elected in 2015 I promised I’d be the most accessible MP East Dunbartonshire has ever had. I’ve kept that promise.

Voters tell me they like having a high profile MP who lives in the constituency and returns home at weekends. I’ve handled 4000 constituency cases and contacts. I’ve opened a street front office and held drop in surgeries across the area.

Voters need an MP they can trust – one who works hard, keeps manifesto promises, and who will defend your interests at Westminster. Only the SNP can beat the Tories here in East Dunbartonshire.