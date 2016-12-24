Thanks a million

Holy Family Primary School recently held a successful Christmas Faye - raising over £3,300 for school funds.
A school spokesperson said: We would like to thank Father Stephen Hannah for the use of the church hall, Tommy Oliver for help with setting up, Santa, who gave up his time to ensure the children had a memorable visit to the Grotto, Tesco for providing rolls for the café and all those who helped out on the day and donated to the various stalls and raffle. Finally, thanks to all who came along and made the day a great success.”