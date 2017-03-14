Tesco car boot sale to help terminally ill children

You could pick up some great bargains and raise money for a great cause by going along to a car boot sale at Tesco Milngavie on Sunday, April 16.

The event, from 9am to 1pm, has been organised to raise cash for the community care team and their bumble bees (terminally ill and disabled children in the local community).

Pitch tickets cost £10 and they are available from the Tesco customer service desk.

Twenty per cent of all proceeds will be donated to Community Care Scotland who provide vital funding and equipment for children with terminal illness or disability.

Please spread the word about this car boot sale in a bid to raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause.