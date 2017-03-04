Tell them we’re beautiful

Keep Scotland Beautiful is urging East Dunbartonshire communities to register for its annual awards - with a theme of birds, bees and trees.

Beautiful Scotland is run in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), and aims to bring communities together to help deliver local environmental improvements.

It also recognises the efforts of volunteers across Scotland as they work hard to enhance local areas.

Smaller-scale projects such as community allotments, friends of parks groups, after-school clubs, and community gardens can celebrate too by entering the non-competitive It’s Your Neighbourhood campaign.

Last year Milngavie in Bloom received a Beautiful Scotland silver gilt award while Milngavie Community Council was awarded establishing status in the It’s Your Neighbourhood campaign.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said:

“Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood give us the opportunity to reward the efforts of the amazing volunteers who work tirelessly year after year to ensure Scotland’s cities, towns, villages and local communities are maintained to excellent standards.”

The Beautiful Scotland programme has an extensive set of categories and awards, with judging focussed on the core areas of horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Online registration for the Beautiful Scotland awards and for It’s Your Neighbourhood is now open and further information can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beautifulscotland / www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/IYN