Teen charged with dangerous driving after crash in Drymen

A teenager has been charged with dangerous driving after a crash in which a woman was seriously injured.

She was airlifted to hospital after the two-car smash at Ballat Crossroads (A81), near Drymen in Stirlingshire, around 10.50am on Saturday (March 25).

A Nissan Navara 4x4 driven by the 17-year-old hit a Chevrolet Spark, injuring a 38-year-old female passenger in the Spark.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The injured woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with suspected leg and spinal injuries.

Yesterday (Monday, March 27), the police said the 17-year-old driver of the Navara had been charged with dangerous driving.