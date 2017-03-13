Talk about voluntary work in Africa tonight in Bearsden

Bearsden Literary Society welcomes Sheena Nicolson on Monday, March 13.

She will talk about some of the experiences she encountered while working with Voluntary Service Overseas in Africa.

Sheena retired from a teaching post on Speyside and spent the next ten years teaching and lecturing in maths in Malawi, Namibia and Ethiopia.

Sheena maintains close contact with several of her students and will update us on their continuing progress in their education.

Meetings are held in St. Andrew’s Church, Lower Hall at Bearsden Cross and begin at 7.45pm. Visitors are welcome and the entry fee is £4 with a £1 charge for students, this includes a cup of tea or coffee.