Talk about the ‘father of television’

Milngavie Heritage Centre Group’s first talk of the New Year will be held on Monday, January 9, at 2 pm in Milngavie Community Education Centre.

The talk will be given by Dr Ivan Ruddock of the Kirkintilloch Antiquaries about the fascinating life of Alexander Bain who is commonly regarded as the “real father of television.”

Last year the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ( NATAS ) awarded the Scottish Inventor an Emmy posthumously in recognition of inventing the concept of scanning for image transmission which is said to be one of the fundamental principles of television.

Unfortunately the importance of Bain’s achievements weren’t fully recognised during his lifetime and he died in poverty in Kirkintilloch in 1877. All welcome.