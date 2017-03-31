Taking time for reflection at Kelvingrove

The public are being encouraged to take a little Breathing Space this spring at Kelvingrove Gallery and Museum.

A new display featuring the history and campaigns of the mental health helpline is due to run for the next three months.

Breathing Space, which began in 2002, is a telephone and web service – encouraging people to open up when they are feeling down.

Now the exhibition (at the entrance of the museum) will showcase a timeline of the 15-year-old helpline and the mental wellbeing campaigns they run.

Tony McLaren, national coordinator for Breathing Space said: “This is a great display showcasing a national service which helps thousands of people across Scotland.

“It’s great to have our information in such a prominent attraction right in the heart of the city and we’d encourage people to have a look and take a little breathing space of their own.

“We need to keep raising awareness of the helpline which offers a lifeline to many people and complements other organisations, partnerships and agencies involved in suicide prevention.

“Through getting our message out there we hope someone, somewhere will open up when they’re feeling down.”

Breathing Space is a free, confidential phone and web based service for people in Scotland experiencing low mood, depression or anxiety. They can be contacted on: 0800 83 85 87.