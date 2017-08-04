Take a sneak peek at the regenerated Kirkintilloch Town Hall

Members of the public are being offered a behind-the-scenes peek at Kirkintilloch Town Hall as rejuvenation works continue.

The reinvigorated B-listed building will be a centre for heritage, arts, culture and community use when it opens later this year.

However, people can get an early glimpse behind the curtain of the iconic building as part of Doors Open Day 2017.

There will be guided tours on Saturday 9 September at 11am, 11.45am, 12.30pm, 1.15pm and 2pm. Places are limited to 10 people per tour. To book, call 0141 777 3143 or visit www.booking.edlc.co.uk/horizons/culture

Building works are due to be completed in September, with work progressing well.

All major structural works are complete, with stonework repairs are nearing completion.

A new reproduction ceiling has been created - moulded from original designs by the Reproduction Plaster Company, based in Kirkintilloch - and a new extension has been created and is being fitted out.

Meanwhile, the old stage has been removed and a floor created above, and windows have been installed and the kitchen finished.

Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “Exciting times are ahead for Kirkintilloch Town Hall - blending past, present and future in one building.

“The new ceiling is a case in point - the cornices were moulded from original designs and then recreated by a local company.

“All the major structural works have been completed and we continue towards opening later this year.

“Doors Open Day is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the new town hall as it is fitted out and completed.”

The Council has been working with development partner hub West Scotland, contractor CBC and East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust on the town hall project.

Support has been secured from the Heritage Lottery Fund and other external funders.

Plans include: ground-floor event space; new entrance, reception and vestibule; first-floor heritage discovery centre - focusing on ‘Made In Kirkintilloch’; new office and community space; and kitchen, store room, toilets and locker room.

The aim is that the new facility is flexible enough to cater for a range of uses - such as performances, events, weddings, heritage displays, receptions and meetings. The restored building will have a potential seating capacity up to 300.