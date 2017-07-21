Supermarket sweep up charity cash

Staff at Asda Robroyston took part in a cycle challenge recently to raise money for charity Cash For Kids.

They cycled an impressive 217 miles - the distance between Asda Robroyston and Asda House in Leeds - and collected £586. The event was supported by PUREGYM Robroyston who helped out and provided two of the bikes.

Tony Roper

The challenge even managed to attract a little celebrity help, with Rab C. Nesbitt star Tony Roper (pictured inset) joining in on one of the exercise bikes.