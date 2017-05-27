Summer fun in the great outdoors

There’s a great range of activities coming up in East Dunbartonshire over the next few weeks, from environmental improvement to nature walks.

Get Your Hands Dirty, Mugdock

Saturday, June 3, 10am – 12.30pm

Ranger led hands-on task to benefit Mugdock’s green places. 16+, no experience necessary. Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Free.

Wednesday Wander – Langfaulds and Beyond, Bearsden

Wednesday, June 7, 11am

Get out and about and enjoy the fresh air on this Ranger led walk on good paths through Bearsden and the surrounding countryside. This walk is about 1 hour 30 minutes long. Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Cost £3.

Evensong, Mugdock

Friday, June 9, 7pm – 8:30pm

If being an early bird isn’t for you, then come along to this Ranger led evening walk around Mugdock Country Park. Listen out for the dusk chorus, learn why birds sing and put your ID skills to the test. There is a follow up event on Lenzie Moss on June 21 (Midsummer Melody). Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Cost £3.

Get your Hands Dirty, Kirkintilloch

Saturday, June 10, 10.30am – 12pm

Wear your wellies and help take care of Merkland Local Nature Reserve. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet the Ranger in the Reserve car park off Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, G66 3SF. Free.

Forest School, Mugdock – No Parents Required!

Sunday, June 18, 2pm – 4pm

Join the Forest School Ranger for a wild woodland adventure. Woodland activities for 8-12 year olds. Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Cost £5.

Midsummer Melody, Lenzie

Wednesday, June 21, 6:30pm – 8pm

Build up your ID skills on this dusk chorus walk or come along as a complete beginner. Enjoy a Ranger led wander through Lenzie Moss Local Nature Reserve to hear woodland birds at their best. Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Cost £3.

Bumblebee Safaris, Mugdock

Saturday, June 24

Family event 1.45pm – 2.30pm

Adults only event 2.45pm – 3.30pm

How many different bumblebees will we discover buzzing about the walled garden? Find out about bumblebees and how you can help them as we take a short walk among the flowers. Indoor display if weather unsuitable.

Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Donations to Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

Mugdock Sensational Safari

Thursday, June 29m, 1pm – 4pm

Calling all active 8-12 year olds! Join the Ranger Service and explore the woodlands, ponds, and meadows of Mugdock on this 3 hour wildlife adventure.

Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Cost £10.