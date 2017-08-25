Sue’s in the frame for historic women’s award

Businesswoman Sue Billington is one of the finalists in the first ever Scottish Women’s Awards, and will find on Wednesday if she’s won in her category.

Created by Creative Oceanic the scheme aims to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs, business women, professionals, civil servants, charity workers and many more.

Thousands of nominations were received from the public over the past months and the full list with finalists has now been compiled.

Sue, who is in the frame for an awards in the Small Business cateogry, said: “I am delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist, and it’s fantastic to see so many Scottish business women celebrated with these awards”.

The other categories include Online Business of the Year, CEO of the Year, Creative Industries Leader of the Year and Woman of the Year.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic said: “We are delighted to see so many people getting involved in the inaugural Scottish Women’s Awards.

“We have had a fantastic response from the public and we are looking forward to welcoming and acknowledging the most dedicated and successful Scottish women in a celebration of their tireless work. We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck.”