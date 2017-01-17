STV plea boosts food project

Community project East Dunbartonshire Food Co-op has received a £1,000 boost from the STV Children’s Appeal.

The volunteer-led Food Co-op was launched in 2010 and to date has been successful in helping local residents and schools gain access to affordable fresh fruit and vegetables within their local communities, contributing to the improvement of the overall health and wellbeing of residents - particularly children - in the area.

Graham Branscombe, volunteer co-ordinator, said: Our work within the community is invaluable and the funding received from the STV Children’s Appeal will allow us to deliver the project to the wider community and help more children and adults to access fresh fruit and vegetables. As a team we all work together and support one another.”

Since 2011, the STV Children’s Appeal has raised moore than £13.7 million for good causes.