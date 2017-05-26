Student’s excellence is recognised at awards ceremony

A talented student recieved an award for “outstanding work and endeavour” at a ceremony last week.

City of Glasgow College student Scott Ritchie was presented with the award by vice principal Joanna McGillivray at the college’s city campus and attended by 35 fellow students along with their families and friends.

The 24-year-old, who went to Springburn Academy, is doing an HNC in Social Services at the college and is currently enjoying work experience at a centre for people with brain injury.

Scott, who attended the ceremony with his parents June and Walter, said: “I am extremely grateful to receive this award as I know how hard everyone has worked in the class towards the HNC. The lecturers have been fantastic and have gone the extra mile to help me out and I fully appreciate it.

“I hope to gain more work experience and then get a full time job.”