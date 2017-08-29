Stubbing out illegal sales

More than one in ten traders sold tobacco to people under the age of 18 in a recent Trading Standards operation.

North Lanarkshire Council Trading Standards Officers recently undertook 66 test purchases using underage volunteers.

Seven (10.6 per cent) of the volunteers successfully bought tobacco, compared with just 4.8 per cent during an operation a year earlier.

A total of 14 fixed penalty notices have been served as a result of the sales which took place.

Paul Bannister, the council’s trading standards manager, said: “The results show that Trading Standards need to be ever vigilant in enforcing under age sales laws, and I would remind tobacco sellers in North Lanarkshire that we offer free business advice and training to ensure that traders are aware of their responsibilities and the steps they can take to ensure no repeat failures.”

He added: “If retailers are seeking further guidance, they can contact Trading Standards on 01236 856361.”