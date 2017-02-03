Strathkelvin MSP welcomes £3 million extra for East Dunbartonshire

Communities in East Dunbartonshire are set to benefit from extra funding as part one of the Scottish budget was passed.

Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay welcomed the additional £3.184 million set aside for East Dunbartonshire Council by finance secretary Derek Mackay.

The second phase of the budget comes on Wednesday, February 8 as it gets scrutinised by the Scottish Parliament’s finance committee.

Labour, Tory and Lib Dem MSPs opposed the SNP government’s proposals to boost funding to local services after it struck a deal with the Greens.

Ms Mackay, the MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden, said: “The SNP government is boosting funding to local services, and I am delighted £3.184 million will be given to East Dunbartonshire Council.

“In scenes reminiscent of Better Together in 2014, Labour, Tories and Lib Dem held hands and tried to block this extra funding to local democracy in Scotland.

“Their failed attempt to sabotage the budget was designed to embarrass the SNP – but quite the opposite has happened. We have proven the SNP is a party of consensus that is proud to work with others in the parliament.”

The budget was voted through its first stage at Holyrood after the Scottish Government struck a deal with the Greens.

MSPs narrowly backed the tax and spending proposals for 2017/18 by 67 votes to 59.

The minority SNP administration agreed to tweak its income tax plans and allocate an additional £160 million to local government in return for the Greens’ backing.