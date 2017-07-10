Still time to vote for Mugdock

Mugdock Country Park is on the short list of a contest designed to celebrate Scotland’s “Hidden Gems” – which runs until the end of this month.

The six “best” sites will win what’s promised set to be “fantastic” events in September, as the stars of Scottish Archaeology Month.

Each contender is supported by an organisation or group which works hard all year round to protect and promote these special places.

Mugdock Country Park is 270 hectares of woodland, moorland and heathland, whose built heritage includes a stables complex, Victorian walled garden, and two castles.

Mugdock Castle was the stronghold of the Clan Graham from the middle of the 13th century.

To vote for Mugdock all you have to do is like the Mugdock entry on Facebook by following this link -

http://www.digit2017.com/discover/scotland-in-six-hidden-gems/#595df8177044b