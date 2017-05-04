Staff told to get on their bikes

Fourteen members of staff from Allander Dental Care in Milngavie are getting on their bikes and heading to Millport on Friday, June 16.

They will be cycling the 10 miles around the island to raise funds for The Beatson Cancer Centre in Glasgow.

Linda Motherwell the Practice Manager said: “The Beatson Cancer Centre and Charity is determined to beat cancer and is committed to securing significant funding to support and enhance the treatment, care and wellbeing of current, former and future cancer patients and their families.

“We have a couple of keen cyclists amongst our participants and others who haven’t been on a bike since childhood so it should make for an interesting trip!”

Donations for this great cause can be dropped into the practice at 7 Stewart Street, Milngavie or by using our Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/teams/adcmillportcycle