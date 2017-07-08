Springburn cause will gain from Nevis climb

Intrepid walkers from bus firm First Glasgow will tackle Ben Nevis on Tuesday in aid of Springburn’s Marie Curie Hospice.

The 14 staff from the East End Bothy at Caledonia depot will be donning boots and backpacks for the hike up Ben Nevis to raise funds.

Their aim is to collect at least £1,500 for the hospice, which provides care and support for people with terminal illnesses, and even before setting off are well on the journey to reaching that target.

Trade Union Learning Representative David Cairns, who is organising the walk, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response already to our Ben Nevis Challenge, which has been about five months in the planning.

“There is a great health and fitness ethic among colleagues.

“Our workplace gym is a real focal point for staff activity and charitable events, and when it was announced that we were planning the walk, there was no shortage of volunteers!

“At 1,345 metres above sea level, Ben Nevis can present quite a challenge but we’ve set various fitness tests for those taking part.”

First Glasgow colleagues have backed the team with donations and messages of support, and the company is providing transport for the two day trip.

First Glasgow managing director, Andrew Jarvis, said: “Everyone is getting behind the team and wishing them every success in walking Britain’s highest peak.

“This is just one of the many charitable activities undertaken by our colleagues and once again shows their commitment to supporting good causes in the community.”

Maureen Stevenson, Marie Curie fundraising manager, said: “We couldn’t provide the hands on care and support we do if it wasn’t for the money raised by generous supporters like the First Glasgow team.

“We wish the team every success in the walk and look forward to seeing the photos from the top.”

Pictured (left to right) are David Cairns with First Glasgow Ben Nevis Challenge walkers bus worker Joanne Macdonald and drivers David Macindoe and Vincent Smith.